Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“Jamil follow you wife” - Davido endorses Tiwa Savage son as his Daughter Imade’s future husband (Video)
Gist Reel  - Afropop singer and songwriter, Davido has endorsed the relationship between his first daughter, Imade and Tiwa Savage son, Jamil.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“Jamil, follow your wife oh!” – Davido endorses Tiwa Savage son as his daughter Imade’s future husband at her lavish birthday party (Photos/Videos) Yaba Left Online:
“Jamil, follow your wife oh!” – Davido endorses Tiwa Savage son as his daughter Imade’s future husband at her lavish birthday party (Photos/Videos)
Davido publicly declares his daughter, Imade will marry Tiwa Savage son, Jamil FL Vibe:
Davido publicly declares his daughter, Imade will marry Tiwa Savage son, Jamil
Davido endorses Tiwa Savage Mp3 Bullet:
Davido endorses Tiwa Savage's son, Jamil as Imade’s future husband »
“Jamil, follow your wife oh!” – Davido Tells Tiwa Savage Son, Jamil at his daughter’s lavish birthday party To Take His Rightful Place As Imade’s Future Husband – Watch Video Republican Nigeria:
“Jamil, follow your wife oh!” – Davido Tells Tiwa Savage Son, Jamil at his daughter’s lavish birthday party To Take His Rightful Place As Imade’s Future Husband – Watch Video
“Jamil, follow your wife oh!” - Davido endorses Tiwa Savage son as his daughter Imade’s future husband at her lavish birthday party (Photos/Videos) Luci Post:
“Jamil, follow your wife oh!” - Davido endorses Tiwa Savage son as his daughter Imade’s future husband at her lavish birthday party (Photos/Videos)
“Jamil, follow your wife oh!” – Davido endorses Tiwa Savage son as his daughter Imade’s future husband at her lavish birthday party (Photos/Videos) Naija Parrot:
“Jamil, follow your wife oh!” – Davido endorses Tiwa Savage son as his daughter Imade’s future husband at her lavish birthday party (Photos/Videos)
‘Follow your wife’ Davido publicly declares his daughter, Imade will marry Tiwa Savage son, Jamil Kemi Filani Blog:
‘Follow your wife’ Davido publicly declares his daughter, Imade will marry Tiwa Savage son, Jamil


   More Picks
1 "My lower body was detached from the upper body" - Nigerian woman marks 15 years since she survived ghastly motor accident - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 "You're making this country unbearable to live in" - Yemi Alade tackles CBN over Dollar regulation - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
3 Kaduna Electric appeals to NLC to shelve planned strike - Premium Times, 14 hours ago
4 “If there is a crisis in this Nation, I will be the last to leave here”- Bishop Oyedepo - Oyo Gist, 2 hours ago
5 Nigeria records lowest daily COVID-19 figures with 7 new cases - Julia Blaise Blog, 5 hours ago
6 Kidnapped Deeper Life pastor regains freedom in Ondo - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
7 Asisat Oshoala becomes first African woman to win Champions League as Barcelona thrash Chelsea 4-0 in final (Photos) - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
8 “Jamil follow you wife” - Davido endorses Tiwa Savage son as his Daughter Imade’s future husband (Video) - Gist Reel, 3 hours ago
9 2023: Group Launches #BringBackGEJ Project, Pledges to Fund Campaigns - Signal, 18 hours ago
10 Workers’ Sack: NLC To Shut Down Kaduna On Monday - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info