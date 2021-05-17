Post News
News at a Glance
Daily COVID Tracker: NCDC records seven infections — lowest single-day count in 5 months
The Cable
- Nigeria on Sunday recorded seven COVID infections — the lowest single-day count so far in 2021. Here are five updates about the pandemic this Monday. Advertisement UNICEF asks G7 to donate
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
NCDC records lowest daily count with 7 new cases on May 16
Premium Times:
COVID-19: Nigeria continues to record low infection figures
The Herald:
COVID: NCDC records lowest daily count with 7 new cases on May 16
News Diary Online:
COVID: NCDC records lowest daily count with 7 new cases on May 16
PM News:
Nigeria logs record lowest COVID-19 cases since January
The Street Journal:
NCDC Records Lowest Daily Count With 7 New Cases On May 16
Pulse Nigeria:
NCDC records lowest daily COVID-19 count with 7 new cases
The Eagle Online:
Thailand reports new daily record of nearly 10,000 COVID-19 infections
Julia Blaise Blog:
Nigeria records lowest daily COVID-19 figures with 7 new cases
Aledeh:
NCDC Records Lowest Daily COVID-19 Report Ever
NPO Reports:
Relief as Nigeria Records Lowest COVID19 Cases in More Than a Year
More Picks
1
Strike: We’ve grounded Kaduna – NLC President dares El-Rufai -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
2
Microsoft investigated Bill Gates before he left board over relationship with female staff -
The Info NG,
23 hours ago
3
Police debunk gunmen attack in Modakeke Town -
PM News,
16 hours ago
4
Daily COVID Tracker: NCDC records seven infections — lowest single-day count in 5 months -
The Cable,
22 hours ago
5
Eastern Security Network ESN doesn't engage in criminality or terror - Nnamdi Kanu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
6
“Jamil follow you wife” - Davido endorses Tiwa Savage son as his Daughter Imade’s future husband (Video) -
Gist Reel,
22 hours ago
7
Singer Yemi Alade Says The Poor Is Getting Poorer In Nigeria And Calls Out CBN For Its Dollar Policy Affecting Businesses.. -
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog,
21 hours ago
8
Lottery Commission to Introduce General Monitoring System, Says Gbajabiamila -
This Day,
21 hours ago
9
New York City leading Mayoral candidate pledges to include Nigerians in government -
The Eagle Online,
20 hours ago
10
DSS operatives clash with Sunday Igboho’s supporters in Ataoja’s palace -
Daily Times,
17 hours ago
