Daily COVID Tracker: NCDC records seven infections — lowest single-day count in 5 months
News photo The Cable  - Nigeria on Sunday recorded seven COVID infections — the lowest single-day count so far in 2021. Here are five updates about the pandemic this Monday. Advertisement UNICEF asks G7 to donate

22 hours ago
