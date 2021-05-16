Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Why Nigeria cannot be divided – Atiku Abubakar
Daily Post  - Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President has explained why Nigerians must not allow thoughts of division to continue. The former presidential candidate, on Sunday, said division of Nigeria will lead to calamity which is not advisable.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Why Nigeria cannot be divided – Atiku Abubakar Nigerian Eye:
Why Nigeria cannot be divided – Atiku Abubakar
Nigeria Cannot Be Divided – Atiku Abubakar GL Trends:
Nigeria Cannot Be Divided – Atiku Abubakar
Nigeria Cannot Be Divided – Atiku Abubakar Gist 36:
Nigeria Cannot Be Divided – Atiku Abubakar
Nigeria Cannot Be Divided – Atiku Abubakar Online Nigeria:
Nigeria Cannot Be Divided – Atiku Abubakar
Nigeria Cannot Be Divided – Atiku Abubakar Tori News:
Nigeria Cannot Be Divided – Atiku Abubakar


   More Picks
1 “Jamil follow you wife” - Davido endorses Tiwa Savage son as his Daughter Imade’s future husband (Video) - Gist Reel, 6 hours ago
2 Workers’ Sack: NLC To Shut Down Kaduna On Monday - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
3 "My lower body was detached from the upper body" - Nigerian woman marks 15 years since she survived ghastly motor accident - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 Police Confirm 3 Dead In Anambra Inter-Communal Clash - The Street Journal, 17 hours ago
5 Governors Forum Best Platform To Discuss Issues Affecting Nigeria, Says Jonathan - Independent, 19 hours ago
6 Ekiti Government to embark on Rice pyramid project, targets one million tonnes - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
7 "You're making this country unbearable to live in" - Yemi Alade tackles CBN over Dollar regulation - Gist Reel, 23 hours ago
8 Microsoft investigated Bill Gates before he left board over relationship with female staff - The Info NG, 7 hours ago
9 2023: Group Launches #BringBackGEJ Project, Pledges to Fund Campaigns - Signal, 20 hours ago
10 Kaduna Electric appeals to NLC to shelve planned strike - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info