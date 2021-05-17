Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“If there is a crisis in this Nation, I will be the last to leave here”- Bishop Oyedepo
News photo Oyo Gist  - According to report reaching oyogist.com, David Oyedepo, the presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide has disclosed what he would do if Nigeria is engulfed in crisis.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I won’t leave Nigeria if crisis breaks out – Bishop Oyedepo Daily Post:
I won’t leave Nigeria if crisis breaks out – Bishop Oyedepo
What I will do if Nigeria is engulfed in crisis – Oyedepo PM News:
What I will do if Nigeria is engulfed in crisis – Oyedepo
What I will do if Nigeria is engulfed in crisis – Oyedepo The News Guru:
What I will do if Nigeria is engulfed in crisis – Oyedepo
What I will do if Nigeria is engulfed in crisis – Oyedepo Nigerian Eye:
What I will do if Nigeria is engulfed in crisis – Oyedepo
I’ll Be The Last To Leave If Nigeria Is Engulfed In Crisis – Bishop Oyedepo Naija News:
I’ll Be The Last To Leave If Nigeria Is Engulfed In Crisis – Bishop Oyedepo
What I will do if Nigeria is engulfed in crisis – Oyedepo See Naija:
What I will do if Nigeria is engulfed in crisis – Oyedepo
Oyedepo vows not to escape from Nigeria if crisis breaks out Kemi Filani Blog:
Oyedepo vows not to escape from Nigeria if crisis breaks out


   More Picks
1 "My lower body was detached from the upper body" - Nigerian woman marks 15 years since she survived ghastly motor accident - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 "You're making this country unbearable to live in" - Yemi Alade tackles CBN over Dollar regulation - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
3 Kaduna Electric appeals to NLC to shelve planned strike - Premium Times, 14 hours ago
4 “If there is a crisis in this Nation, I will be the last to leave here”- Bishop Oyedepo - Oyo Gist, 2 hours ago
5 Nigeria records lowest daily COVID-19 figures with 7 new cases - Julia Blaise Blog, 5 hours ago
6 Kidnapped Deeper Life pastor regains freedom in Ondo - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
7 Asisat Oshoala becomes first African woman to win Champions League as Barcelona thrash Chelsea 4-0 in final (Photos) - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
8 “Jamil follow you wife” - Davido endorses Tiwa Savage son as his Daughter Imade’s future husband (Video) - Gist Reel, 3 hours ago
9 2023: Group Launches #BringBackGEJ Project, Pledges to Fund Campaigns - Signal, 18 hours ago
10 Workers’ Sack: NLC To Shut Down Kaduna On Monday - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info