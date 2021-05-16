Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


New York City leading Mayoral candidate pledges to include Nigerians in government
The Eagle Online  - Adams gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in New York on the sidelines of a debate convened by The Nigerian Forum.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

New York City leading Mayoral candidate pledges to include Nigerians in government The Guardian:
New York City leading Mayoral candidate pledges to include Nigerians in government
New York Mayoral candidate to include Nigerians in govt The Punch:
New York Mayoral candidate to include Nigerians in govt
New York City Leading Mayoral Candidate, Eric Adams Pledges To Include Nigerians In Govt The Info Stride:
New York City Leading Mayoral Candidate, Eric Adams Pledges To Include Nigerians In Govt
New York City Leading Mayoral Candidate Pledges To Include Nigerians In Government The Street Journal:
New York City Leading Mayoral Candidate Pledges To Include Nigerians In Government
New York City leading Mayoral candidate pledges to include Nigerians in govt. Sundiata Post:
New York City leading Mayoral candidate pledges to include Nigerians in govt.
New York City leading Mayoral candidate pledges to include Nigerians in govt Pulse Nigeria:
New York City leading Mayoral candidate pledges to include Nigerians in govt
New York City leading Mayoral candidate pledges to include Nigerians in govt Daily Nigerian:
New York City leading Mayoral candidate pledges to include Nigerians in govt
Mayoral Candidate In New York To Include Nigerians In Govt Infotrust News:
Mayoral Candidate In New York To Include Nigerians In Govt
Nigerians in New York organise debate for Mayoral candidates National Daily:
Nigerians in New York organise debate for Mayoral candidates


   More Picks
1 Microsoft investigated Bill Gates before he left board over relationship with female staff - The Info NG, 11 hours ago
2 PDP governors meet in Ibadan - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
3 Strike: We’ve grounded Kaduna – NLC President dares El-Rufai - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
4 “Jamil follow you wife” - Davido endorses Tiwa Savage son as his Daughter Imade’s future husband (Video) - Gist Reel, 10 hours ago
5 Ekiti: PDP may lose governorship poll if crisis persists - Olujimi warns - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 New York City leading Mayoral candidate pledges to include Nigerians in government - The Eagle Online, 8 hours ago
7 Police Confirm 3 Dead In Anambra Inter-Communal Clash - The Street Journal, 21 hours ago
8 Dollar Deposits Is Affecting A Lot Of Businesses In Nigeria – Yemi Alade Calls Out CBN - Online Nigeria, 6 hours ago
9 Governors Forum Best Platform To Discuss Issues Affecting Nigeria, Says Jonathan - Independent, 23 hours ago
10 Lottery Commission to Introduce General Monitoring System, Says Gbajabiamila - This Day, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info