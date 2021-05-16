Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Adamawa First Class traditional ruler Murum Mbula of Mbula Kingdom is dead
News Diary Online
- The First Class traditional ruler of Mbula Kingdom in Adamawa, Chief Joel Joram-Fwa, is dead, the acting Murum Mbula, Mr Fenny Fwa, has confirmed.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Adamawa monarch Murum Mbula of Mbula Kingdom dies
Leadership:
Joram-Fwa, First Class Adamawa Traditional Ruler, Dies At 82
Daily Times:
Adamawa monarch Murum Mbula of Mbula Kingdom dies
Pulse Nigeria:
Adamawa First Class traditional ruler Murum Mbula of Mbula Kingdom is dead
The News Guru:
Adamawa First Class traditional ruler, Joel Joram-Fwa is dead
Within Nigeria:
Adamawa monarch, Murum Mbula of Mbula Kingdom is dead
Republican Nigeria:
Adamawa monarch, Murum Mbula of Mbula Kingdom dies
Naija News:
Popular Adamawa Monarch, Joel Joram-Fwa, Is Dead
More Picks
1
Nnamdi Kanu Slams Iheneacho, Ndidi For Displaying Nigerian Flag After FA Cup Victory -
Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
2
Microsoft investigated Bill Gates before he left board over relationship with female staff -
The Info NG,
9 hours ago
3
“Jamil follow you wife” - Davido endorses Tiwa Savage son as his Daughter Imade’s future husband (Video) -
Gist Reel,
8 hours ago
4
Nigeria records lowest daily COVID-19 figures with 7 new cases -
Julia Blaise Blog,
9 hours ago
5
Police Confirm 3 Dead In Anambra Inter-Communal Clash -
The Street Journal,
19 hours ago
6
Governors Forum Best Platform To Discuss Issues Affecting Nigeria, Says Jonathan -
Independent,
21 hours ago
7
Osinbajo offers scholarship to gifted physically challenged artist -
The Guardian,
1 day ago
8
Ekiti Government to embark on Rice pyramid project, targets one million tonnes -
The Guardian,
1 day ago
9
Gunmen burn Nsukwa police headquarters in Delta, kill officers -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
10
Lottery Commission to Introduce General Monitoring System, Says Gbajabiamila -
This Day,
7 hours ago
