Adamawa First Class traditional ruler Murum Mbula of Mbula Kingdom is dead
News Diary Online  - The First Class traditional ruler of Mbula Kingdom  in Adamawa, Chief Joel Joram-Fwa,  is dead, the acting Murum Mbula, Mr Fenny Fwa, has confirmed.

6 hours ago
