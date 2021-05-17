Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Imachella 2021: You're a good mother, Davido to Sophia Momodu at Imade's party
News photo Legit  - Davido made sure to specially thank everyone who came out to celebrate his daughter on her birthday. He also appreciated Sophia Momodu for being a good mum.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“You are a great mother” – Davido hails Sophia Momodu at their daughter’s birthday party (Video) Yaba Left Online:
“You are a great mother” – Davido hails Sophia Momodu at their daughter’s birthday party (Video)
"You are a great mother” - Davido hails  Sophia Momodu on their daughter Gist Reel:
"You are a great mother” - Davido hails  Sophia Momodu on their daughter's birthday (Video)
Naija Diary:
Singer, Davido Filmed Fanning Sophia Momodu At Their Daughter, Imade’s Birthday Party (Video)
Moment Davido Was Spotted Fanning Sophia Momodu During Imade’s Birthday Party Naija on Point:
Moment Davido Was Spotted Fanning Sophia Momodu During Imade’s Birthday Party
“You are a great mother” – Davido hails Sophia Momodu at their daughter’s birthday party (Video) Naija Parrot:
“You are a great mother” – Davido hails Sophia Momodu at their daughter’s birthday party (Video)
Moment Davido Was Spotted Fanning Sophia Momodu During Imade’s Birthday Party Newzandar News:
Moment Davido Was Spotted Fanning Sophia Momodu During Imade’s Birthday Party


   More Picks
1 Nigeria Must Grow In Unity – Atiku - Leadership, 17 hours ago
2 Strike: We’ve grounded Kaduna – NLC President dares El-Rufai - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
3 Microsoft investigated Bill Gates before he left board over relationship with female staff - The Info NG, 13 hours ago
4 Police debunk gunmen attack in Modakeke Town - PM News, 6 hours ago
5 “Jamil follow you wife” - Davido endorses Tiwa Savage son as his Daughter Imade’s future husband (Video) - Gist Reel, 12 hours ago
6 Eastern Security Network ESN doesn't engage in criminality or terror - Nnamdi Kanu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 New York City leading Mayoral candidate pledges to include Nigerians in government - The Eagle Online, 10 hours ago
8 Police Confirm 3 Dead In Anambra Inter-Communal Clash - The Street Journal, 23 hours ago
9 Dollar Deposits Is Affecting A Lot Of Businesses In Nigeria – Yemi Alade Calls Out CBN - Online Nigeria, 8 hours ago
10 Lottery Commission to Introduce General Monitoring System, Says Gbajabiamila - This Day, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info