Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Angry Mob Lynch Suspected Armed Robber To Death In Ondo
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Angry Mob Lynch Suspected Armed Robber To Death In Ondo

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Suspected Armed Robber Mobbed To Death In Ondo Channels Television:
Suspected Armed Robber Mobbed To Death In Ondo
Angry mob beat suspected armed robber to death in Ondo Top Naija:
Angry mob beat suspected armed robber to death in Ondo
Suspected Armed Robber Mobbed To Death In Ondo Infotrust News:
Suspected Armed Robber Mobbed To Death In Ondo
Residents Mob Suspected Armed Robber To Death in Ondo NPO Reports:
Residents Mob Suspected Armed Robber To Death in Ondo
Suspected armed robber beaten to death in Ondo Ladun Liadi Blog:
Suspected armed robber beaten to death in Ondo
Suspected armed robber beaten to death in Ondo Within Nigeria:
Suspected armed robber beaten to death in Ondo
Suspected Armed Robber Beaten To Death In Ondo Tori News:
Suspected Armed Robber Beaten To Death In Ondo


   More Picks
1 Nnamdi Kanu Slams Iheneacho, Ndidi For Displaying Nigerian Flag After FA Cup Victory - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
2 Microsoft investigated Bill Gates before he left board over relationship with female staff - The Info NG, 9 hours ago
3 “Jamil follow you wife” - Davido endorses Tiwa Savage son as his Daughter Imade’s future husband (Video) - Gist Reel, 8 hours ago
4 Nigeria records lowest daily COVID-19 figures with 7 new cases - Julia Blaise Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Police Confirm 3 Dead In Anambra Inter-Communal Clash - The Street Journal, 19 hours ago
6 Governors Forum Best Platform To Discuss Issues Affecting Nigeria, Says Jonathan - Independent, 21 hours ago
7 Osinbajo offers scholarship to gifted physically challenged artist - The Guardian, 1 day ago
8 Ekiti Government to embark on Rice pyramid project, targets one million tonnes - The Guardian, 1 day ago
9 Gunmen burn Nsukwa police headquarters in Delta, kill officers - Daily Post, 1 day ago
10 Lottery Commission to Introduce General Monitoring System, Says Gbajabiamila - This Day, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info