Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Dollar Deposits Is Affecting A Lot Of Businesses In Nigeria – Yemi Alade Calls Out CBN
Online Nigeria
- Yemi Alade Nigerian singer, and songwriter, Yemi Alade, has called out the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, for the hardship faced by Nigerians due to dollar transactions.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
PM News:
Singer Yemi Alade calls out CBN over dollar curbs
Nigerian Eye:
Singer Yemi Alade calls out CBN over dollar curbs
Mp3 Bullet:
Yemi Alade slams CBN Over US Dollar Restrictions »
Gist 36:
Dollar Deposits Is Affecting A Lot Of Businesses In Nigeria – Yemi Alade Calls Out CBN
GL Trends:
Dollar Deposits Is Affecting A Lot Of Businesses In Nigeria – Yemi Alade Calls Out CBN
Tori News:
Dollar Deposits Is Affecting A Lot Of Businesses In Nigeria – Yemi Alade Calls Out CBN
More Picks
1
“Jamil follow you wife” - Davido endorses Tiwa Savage son as his Daughter Imade’s future husband (Video) -
Gist Reel,
6 hours ago
2
Workers’ Sack: NLC To Shut Down Kaduna On Monday -
Channels Television,
23 hours ago
3
"My lower body was detached from the upper body" - Nigerian woman marks 15 years since she survived ghastly motor accident -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
4
Police Confirm 3 Dead In Anambra Inter-Communal Clash -
The Street Journal,
17 hours ago
5
Governors Forum Best Platform To Discuss Issues Affecting Nigeria, Says Jonathan -
Independent,
19 hours ago
6
Ekiti Government to embark on Rice pyramid project, targets one million tonnes -
The Guardian,
22 hours ago
7
"You're making this country unbearable to live in" - Yemi Alade tackles CBN over Dollar regulation -
Gist Reel,
23 hours ago
8
Microsoft investigated Bill Gates before he left board over relationship with female staff -
The Info NG,
7 hours ago
9
2023: Group Launches #BringBackGEJ Project, Pledges to Fund Campaigns -
Signal,
20 hours ago
10
Kaduna Electric appeals to NLC to shelve planned strike -
Premium Times,
17 hours ago
