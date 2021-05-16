Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Dollar Deposits Is Affecting A Lot Of Businesses In Nigeria – Yemi Alade Calls Out CBN
Online Nigeria  - Yemi Alade Nigerian singer, and songwriter, Yemi Alade, has called out the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, for the hardship faced by Nigerians due to dollar transactions.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Singer Yemi Alade calls out CBN over dollar curbs PM News:
Singer Yemi Alade calls out CBN over dollar curbs
Singer Yemi Alade calls out CBN over dollar curbs Nigerian Eye:
Singer Yemi Alade calls out CBN over dollar curbs
Yemi Alade slams CBN Over US Dollar Restrictions » Mp3 Bullet:
Yemi Alade slams CBN Over US Dollar Restrictions »
Dollar Deposits Is Affecting A Lot Of Businesses In Nigeria – Yemi Alade Calls Out CBN Gist 36:
Dollar Deposits Is Affecting A Lot Of Businesses In Nigeria – Yemi Alade Calls Out CBN
Dollar Deposits Is Affecting A Lot Of Businesses In Nigeria – Yemi Alade Calls Out CBN GL Trends:
Dollar Deposits Is Affecting A Lot Of Businesses In Nigeria – Yemi Alade Calls Out CBN
Dollar Deposits Is Affecting A Lot Of Businesses In Nigeria – Yemi Alade Calls Out CBN Tori News:
Dollar Deposits Is Affecting A Lot Of Businesses In Nigeria – Yemi Alade Calls Out CBN


   More Picks
1 “Jamil follow you wife” - Davido endorses Tiwa Savage son as his Daughter Imade’s future husband (Video) - Gist Reel, 6 hours ago
2 Workers’ Sack: NLC To Shut Down Kaduna On Monday - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
3 "My lower body was detached from the upper body" - Nigerian woman marks 15 years since she survived ghastly motor accident - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 Police Confirm 3 Dead In Anambra Inter-Communal Clash - The Street Journal, 17 hours ago
5 Governors Forum Best Platform To Discuss Issues Affecting Nigeria, Says Jonathan - Independent, 19 hours ago
6 Ekiti Government to embark on Rice pyramid project, targets one million tonnes - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
7 "You're making this country unbearable to live in" - Yemi Alade tackles CBN over Dollar regulation - Gist Reel, 23 hours ago
8 Microsoft investigated Bill Gates before he left board over relationship with female staff - The Info NG, 7 hours ago
9 2023: Group Launches #BringBackGEJ Project, Pledges to Fund Campaigns - Signal, 20 hours ago
10 Kaduna Electric appeals to NLC to shelve planned strike - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info