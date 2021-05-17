Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Nigerian Idol: Faith Mac, Dotun eliminated as top 9 contestants emerge
Premium Times
- Sunday’s performances had the surviving contestants perform covers of songs composed by their music idols.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Nigerian Idol: Faith Mac, Dotun evicted as top 9 contestants emerge
The Cable:
Two eliminated as nine contestants vie to become next Nigerian Idol
Independent:
Nigerian Idol: Faith Mac, Dotun Evicted From Show
Nigerian Entertainment Today:
Nigerian Idol Season 6: Dotun, Faith Mac Eliminated
Yes International! Magazine:
Nigerian Idol: Faith Mac And Dotun Eliminated As Top 9 Emerge
Naija Showbiz:
Nigerian Idol: Two Eliminated As Nine Contestants Jostle For Finals
More Picks
1
Nigeria Must Grow In Unity – Atiku -
Leadership,
17 hours ago
2
Strike: We’ve grounded Kaduna – NLC President dares El-Rufai -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
3
Microsoft investigated Bill Gates before he left board over relationship with female staff -
The Info NG,
13 hours ago
4
Police debunk gunmen attack in Modakeke Town -
PM News,
6 hours ago
5
“Jamil follow you wife” - Davido endorses Tiwa Savage son as his Daughter Imade’s future husband (Video) -
Gist Reel,
12 hours ago
6
Eastern Security Network ESN doesn't engage in criminality or terror - Nnamdi Kanu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
7
New York City leading Mayoral candidate pledges to include Nigerians in government -
The Eagle Online,
10 hours ago
8
Police Confirm 3 Dead In Anambra Inter-Communal Clash -
The Street Journal,
23 hours ago
9
Dollar Deposits Is Affecting A Lot Of Businesses In Nigeria – Yemi Alade Calls Out CBN -
Online Nigeria,
8 hours ago
10
Lottery Commission to Introduce General Monitoring System, Says Gbajabiamila -
This Day,
11 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...