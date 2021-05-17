Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EXCLUSIVE: Police arrest ex-soldier who trains ESN militants
News photo Premium Times  - The former army personnel is allegedly responsible for training and recruiting people into the Eastern Security Network, the militant arm of the outlawed pro-Biafra group, IPOB.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ex-soldier who allegedly trained 2000 ESN militants nabbed by police Vanguard News:
Ex-soldier who allegedly trained 2000 ESN militants nabbed by police
Police Arrest Ex-soldier Who Recruits, Trains ESN Operatives News Break:
Police Arrest Ex-soldier Who Recruits, Trains ESN Operatives
IPOB: Ex-soldier Who Trains ESN Fighters Arrested By Police Naija News:
IPOB: Ex-soldier Who Trains ESN Fighters Arrested By Police
IPOB: Police Arrests Ex-Soldier Who Trains ESN Fighters Anaedo Online:
IPOB: Police Arrests Ex-Soldier Who Trains ESN Fighters
Dismissed Army Officer Arrested For Training At Least 2000 ESN Militants Fresh Reporters:
Dismissed Army Officer Arrested For Training At Least 2000 ESN Militants


   More Picks
1 Strike: We’ve grounded Kaduna – NLC President dares El-Rufai - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
2 Nigeria Must Grow In Unity – Atiku - Leadership, 19 hours ago
3 Microsoft investigated Bill Gates before he left board over relationship with female staff - The Info NG, 15 hours ago
4 Police debunk gunmen attack in Modakeke Town - PM News, 8 hours ago
5 “Jamil follow you wife” - Davido endorses Tiwa Savage son as his Daughter Imade’s future husband (Video) - Gist Reel, 14 hours ago
6 Eastern Security Network ESN doesn't engage in criminality or terror - Nnamdi Kanu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 New York City leading Mayoral candidate pledges to include Nigerians in government - The Eagle Online, 12 hours ago
8 DSS operatives clash with Sunday Igboho’s supporters in Ataoja’s palace - Daily Times, 8 hours ago
9 Dollar Deposits Is Affecting A Lot Of Businesses In Nigeria – Yemi Alade Calls Out CBN - Online Nigeria, 10 hours ago
10 Lottery Commission to Introduce General Monitoring System, Says Gbajabiamila - This Day, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info