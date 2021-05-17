Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Oduduwa Republic: Tinubu, Gbaja, govs, others to hold meeting
The Punch  - Oduduwa Republic: Tinubu, Gbaja, govs, others to hold meeting

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sahara Reporters:
Yoruba Nation: South-West Governors, @femigbaja, Others To Meet @AsiwajuTinubu On Sunday
Tinubu, Gbajabiamila, others to meet S/West govs over agitations for Yoruba Nation Ripples Nigeria:
Tinubu, Gbajabiamila, others to meet S/West govs over agitations for Yoruba Nation
The Citizen:
Yoruba Nation: South-West governors, Gbajabiamila, others to meet Tinubu Sunday
Tinubu, Gbaja, S/W Govs, others to meet over Oduduwa secession calls News Breakers:
Tinubu, Gbaja, S/W Govs, others to meet over Oduduwa secession calls
Yoruba Nation: South-West leaders, ex-security chiefs to meet Newzandar News:
Yoruba Nation: South-West leaders, ex-security chiefs to meet
South West Govs, Leaders To Meet Over Yoruba Nation Agitation Anaedo Online:
South West Govs, Leaders To Meet Over Yoruba Nation Agitation


   More Picks
1 Dangote Cement restates commitment to closing demand-supply gap as factory nears completion - Daily Times, 5 hours ago
2 Insecurity: PDP govs support restructuring, task Buhari on state police - The Punch, 17 hours ago
3 Police debunk gunmen attack in Modakeke Town - PM News, 21 hours ago
4 ‘Devolve More Powers To States,’ PDP Governors Advise Buhari On Insecurity - Channels Television, 16 hours ago
5 Eastern Security Network ESN doesn't engage in criminality or terror - Nnamdi Kanu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
6 DOING TOO MUCH We’ll Repel Further Attacks By Army On South-East – Sunday Igboho Threatens FG - Naija Loaded, 17 hours ago
7 Biafra: God has given me another assignment – Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
8 Insecurity: Boko Haram using weapons stolen from Nigerian soldiers – Ndume - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
9 “For the first time in years, I feel God’s love all around me” - Uche Ogbodo says as she celebrates her birthday (Photos) - Luci Post, 18 hours ago
10 DSS operatives clash with Sunday Igboho’s supporters in Ataoja’s palace - Daily Times, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info