Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Eastern Security Network ESN doesn't engage in criminality or terror - Nnamdi Kanu
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The leader of the Indigenious People of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has dismissed claims that men of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, were behind the various attacks in the Southern part of N
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
There Is A Terror Group Now In Lagos, Nnamdi Kanu Says
Daily Post:
We have a terror group in Lagos now - Nnamdi Kanu claims
Daily Times:
Nnamdi Kanu: There Is A Terror Group Now In Lagos
My Celebrity & I:
Eastern Security Network ESN doesn’t engage in criminality or terror – Nnamdi Kanu
Top Naija:
There's now a terror group in Lagos - Nnamdi Kanu
PM News:
ESN I command too disciplined for criminality – Nnamdi Kanu
Within Nigeria:
"We have a terror group in Lagos" – Nnamdi Kanu
Naija News:
ESN Created To Deal With Herdsmen, Not Involved In Criminality – Nnamdi Kanu
Tori News:
ESN Doesn't Engage In Criminality Or Terror - Nnamdi Kanu
More Picks
1
Nigeria Must Grow In Unity – Atiku -
Leadership,
17 hours ago
2
Strike: We’ve grounded Kaduna – NLC President dares El-Rufai -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
3
Microsoft investigated Bill Gates before he left board over relationship with female staff -
The Info NG,
13 hours ago
4
Police debunk gunmen attack in Modakeke Town -
PM News,
6 hours ago
5
“Jamil follow you wife” - Davido endorses Tiwa Savage son as his Daughter Imade’s future husband (Video) -
Gist Reel,
12 hours ago
6
Eastern Security Network ESN doesn't engage in criminality or terror - Nnamdi Kanu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
7
New York City leading Mayoral candidate pledges to include Nigerians in government -
The Eagle Online,
10 hours ago
8
Police Confirm 3 Dead In Anambra Inter-Communal Clash -
The Street Journal,
23 hours ago
9
Dollar Deposits Is Affecting A Lot Of Businesses In Nigeria – Yemi Alade Calls Out CBN -
Online Nigeria,
8 hours ago
10
Lottery Commission to Introduce General Monitoring System, Says Gbajabiamila -
This Day,
11 hours ago
