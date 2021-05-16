Woman mistakenly sends love messages meant for secret lover to her son

Woman mistakenly sends love messages meant for secret lover to her son

A woman who was trying to send love messages to her secret lover mistakenly sent them to her son. Lailas News - Nigeria News | Laila's BlogWoman mistakenly sends love messages meant for secret lover to her sonA woman who was trying to send love messages to her secret lover mistakenly sent them to her son.



News Credibility Score: 50%