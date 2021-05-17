Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Options
Edit Profile
Change E-mail
Change Password
Reset Password
Subscribe for Daily News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
“For the first time in years, I feel God’s love all around me” - Uche Ogbodo says as she celebrates her birthday (Photos)
Luci Post
- Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo is celebrating her 35th birthday today, May 17, and has released beautiful new photos to mark her new age.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Furore over Uche Ogbodo’s age on birthday
Yaba Left Online:
"For the first time in years, I feel God’s love all around me" – Uche Ogbodo says as she celebrates her birthday (Photos)
The Info NG:
‘You make me cry’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo reacts to her teenage lover’s birthday message to her
News Diary Online:
Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo celebrates 35th birthday
Pulse Nigeria:
Actress Uche Ogbodo releases stunning photos to mark 35th birthday
The Will:
Uche Ogbodo Marks 35th Birthday With Baby Bump Photo Shoot
Naija Parrot:
“For the first time in years, I feel God’s love all around me” – Uche Ogbodo says as she celebrates her birthday (Photos)
Naija Diary:
“So Grateful For The New Life I’m Bringing Fourth” – Actress, Uche Ogbodo Says As She Celebrates Birthday (Photos)
Gist Reel:
A woman with a heart of gold - Uche Ogbodo’s baby daddy celebrates her 35th birthday
More Picks
1
Police debunk gunmen attack in Modakeke Town -
PM News,
20 hours ago
2
Eastern Security Network ESN doesn't engage in criminality or terror - Nnamdi Kanu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
3
Singer Yemi Alade Says The Poor Is Getting Poorer In Nigeria And Calls Out CBN For Its Dollar Policy Affecting Businesses.. -
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog,
1 day ago
4
Lottery Commission to Introduce General Monitoring System, Says Gbajabiamila -
This Day,
1 day ago
5
Insecurity: PDP govs support restructuring, task Buhari on state police -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
6
“For the first time in years, I feel God’s love all around me” - Uche Ogbodo says as she celebrates her birthday (Photos) -
Luci Post,
17 hours ago
7
New York City leading Mayoral candidate pledges to include Nigerians in government -
The Eagle Online,
23 hours ago
8
DSS operatives clash with Sunday Igboho’s supporters in Ataoja’s palace -
Daily Times,
20 hours ago
9
Governors to meet Wednesday over financial autonomy for state legislature, judiciary -
The Cable,
12 hours ago
10
Reno Omokri, others set to ‘harass’ Buhari in Paris -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
About Us
Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
RSS Feed
Sign Up
