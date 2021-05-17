Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tuchel Tells Chelsea Not To Fear Leicester Rematch
News photo Channels Television  -   Thomas Tuchel encouraged his Chelsea players not to waste the success of his first few months in charge at Stamford Bridge in the final week of the Premier League season ahead of a FA Cup final rematch against Leicester on Tuesday. Chelsea were ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Tuchel tells Chelsea not to fear Leicester rematch The Guardian:
Tuchel tells Chelsea not to fear Leicester rematch
Tuchel Tells Chelsea Not To Fear Leicester Rematch Independent:
Tuchel Tells Chelsea Not To Fear Leicester Rematch
Tuchel Tells Chelsea Not To Fear Leicester Rematch The Street Journal:
Tuchel Tells Chelsea Not To Fear Leicester Rematch
Tuchel tells Chelsea players not to fear Leicester again PM News:
Tuchel tells Chelsea players not to fear Leicester again
Tuchel Tells Chelsea Not To Fear Leicester Rematch Global Village Extra:
Tuchel Tells Chelsea Not To Fear Leicester Rematch


   More Picks
1 Nigeria Must Grow In Unity – Atiku - Leadership, 17 hours ago
2 Strike: We’ve grounded Kaduna – NLC President dares El-Rufai - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
3 Microsoft investigated Bill Gates before he left board over relationship with female staff - The Info NG, 13 hours ago
4 Police debunk gunmen attack in Modakeke Town - PM News, 6 hours ago
5 “Jamil follow you wife” - Davido endorses Tiwa Savage son as his Daughter Imade’s future husband (Video) - Gist Reel, 12 hours ago
6 Eastern Security Network ESN doesn't engage in criminality or terror - Nnamdi Kanu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 New York City leading Mayoral candidate pledges to include Nigerians in government - The Eagle Online, 10 hours ago
8 Police Confirm 3 Dead In Anambra Inter-Communal Clash - The Street Journal, 23 hours ago
9 Dollar Deposits Is Affecting A Lot Of Businesses In Nigeria – Yemi Alade Calls Out CBN - Online Nigeria, 8 hours ago
10 Lottery Commission to Introduce General Monitoring System, Says Gbajabiamila - This Day, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info