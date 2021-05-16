Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Biafra: God has given me another assignment – Nnamdi Kanu
Daily Post  - The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has spoken about his new ‘assignment from God’. In a live broadcast on Sunday night, the secessionist said he will not only serve Biafra agitators but all the brave young people in ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Nigeria Must Grow In Unity – Atiku - Leadership, 17 hours ago
2 Strike: We’ve grounded Kaduna – NLC President dares El-Rufai - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
3 Microsoft investigated Bill Gates before he left board over relationship with female staff - The Info NG, 13 hours ago
4 Police debunk gunmen attack in Modakeke Town - PM News, 6 hours ago
5 “Jamil follow you wife” - Davido endorses Tiwa Savage son as his Daughter Imade’s future husband (Video) - Gist Reel, 12 hours ago
6 Eastern Security Network ESN doesn't engage in criminality or terror - Nnamdi Kanu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 New York City leading Mayoral candidate pledges to include Nigerians in government - The Eagle Online, 10 hours ago
8 Police Confirm 3 Dead In Anambra Inter-Communal Clash - The Street Journal, 23 hours ago
9 Dollar Deposits Is Affecting A Lot Of Businesses In Nigeria – Yemi Alade Calls Out CBN - Online Nigeria, 8 hours ago
10 Lottery Commission to Introduce General Monitoring System, Says Gbajabiamila - This Day, 11 hours ago
