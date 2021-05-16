Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Two Police Officers Relocate To Heaven As Unknown Gunmen Attack Another Police Station In Abia
Naija Loaded  - Unknown gunmen have killed two officers and burnt down the Apumiri Ubakala Police Station in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia in the early hours of Monday, May 17 The hoodlums stormed the police station today armed with dangerous weapons as ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

