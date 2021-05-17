Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Obaseki appoints new Acting Chief Judge, urges commitment to oath of office
News photo Vanguard News  - Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Monday, swore in Justice Joe Acha as the new Acting Chief Judge of the tate, charging His Lordship

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Obaseki swears in Joe Acha as Edo Acting Chief Judge Daily Post:
Obaseki swears in Joe Acha as Edo Acting Chief Judge
Obaseki Swears In New Acting Chief Judge Independent:
Obaseki Swears In New Acting Chief Judge
Obaseki swears in Joe Acha as Acting Chief Judge PM News:
Obaseki swears in Joe Acha as Acting Chief Judge
Obaseki Swears In Joe Acha As Edo Acting CJ, Urges Commitment To Oath Of Office The Nigeria Lawyer:
Obaseki Swears In Joe Acha As Edo Acting CJ, Urges Commitment To Oath Of Office
EDO: Obaseki Appoints New Acting Chief Judge, Urges Commitment To Oath Of Office The Street Journal:
EDO: Obaseki Appoints New Acting Chief Judge, Urges Commitment To Oath Of Office
PHOTOS: Obaseki Swears In Justice Joe Acha As New Acting Chief Judge Global Village Extra:
PHOTOS: Obaseki Swears In Justice Joe Acha As New Acting Chief Judge


   More Picks
1 Strike: We’ve grounded Kaduna – NLC President dares El-Rufai - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
2 Nigeria Must Grow In Unity – Atiku - Leadership, 19 hours ago
3 Microsoft investigated Bill Gates before he left board over relationship with female staff - The Info NG, 15 hours ago
4 Police debunk gunmen attack in Modakeke Town - PM News, 8 hours ago
5 “Jamil follow you wife” - Davido endorses Tiwa Savage son as his Daughter Imade’s future husband (Video) - Gist Reel, 14 hours ago
6 Eastern Security Network ESN doesn't engage in criminality or terror - Nnamdi Kanu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 New York City leading Mayoral candidate pledges to include Nigerians in government - The Eagle Online, 12 hours ago
8 DSS operatives clash with Sunday Igboho’s supporters in Ataoja’s palace - Daily Times, 8 hours ago
9 Dollar Deposits Is Affecting A Lot Of Businesses In Nigeria – Yemi Alade Calls Out CBN - Online Nigeria, 10 hours ago
10 Lottery Commission to Introduce General Monitoring System, Says Gbajabiamila - This Day, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info