Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Plateau electoral commission fixes October for LG election
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Plateau electoral commission fixes October for LG election

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Plateau To Conduct Elections In 17 LGAs In October Leadership:
Plateau To Conduct Elections In 17 LGAs In October
PLATEAU: PLASIEC set to conduct local government elections in October Vanguard News:
PLATEAU: PLASIEC set to conduct local government elections in October
Plateau to conduct LG poll October The Punch:
Plateau to conduct LG poll October
Plateau: PLASIEC fixes October for LG election – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Plateau: PLASIEC fixes October for LG election – The Sun Nigeria
PLASIEC To Conduct LG Polls October Independent:
PLASIEC To Conduct LG Polls October
Plateau to hold local council election in October Ripples Nigeria:
Plateau to hold local council election in October
PLASIEC to conduct LG polls October Prompt News:
PLASIEC to conduct LG polls October
PLATEAU: PLASIEC Set To Conduct Local Government Elections In October The Street Journal:
PLATEAU: PLASIEC Set To Conduct Local Government Elections In October
PLASIEC to conduct LG polls October Pulse Nigeria:
PLASIEC to conduct LG polls October


   More Picks
1 Kaduna State Governor, El Rufai Reacts To NLC 5-Day Warning Strike, Says Its A Campaign Of Economic Sabotage - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
2 Anthony Joshua's world title fight with Tyson Fury plunged into serious doubt as judge tells Gypsy King to fight Deontay Wilder - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 DOING TOO MUCH We’ll Repel Further Attacks By Army On South-East – Sunday Igboho Threatens FG - Naija Loaded, 21 hours ago
4 Communique issued by PDP Governors’ Forum at the end of its meeting in Ibadan - TVC News, 23 hours ago
5 Kano Hisbah arrests couple after buying baby from nurse for N900,000 - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
6 Insecurity: PDP govs support restructuring, task Buhari on state police - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 Again, Governors Meet To Discuss COVID-19 Third Wave, Executive Order 10, Others - Independent, 17 hours ago
8 INEC: Attacks on our offices will affect preparations for 2023 elections - The Cable, 17 hours ago
9 ‘Devolve More Powers To States,’ PDP Governors Advise Buhari On Insecurity - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
10 Eastern Security Network ESN doesn't engage in criminality or terror - Nnamdi Kanu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info