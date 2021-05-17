Post News
News at a Glance
Plateau electoral commission fixes October for LG election
Nigerian Tribune
- Plateau electoral commission fixes October for LG election
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Plateau To Conduct Elections In 17 LGAs In October
Vanguard News:
PLATEAU: PLASIEC set to conduct local government elections in October
The Punch:
Plateau to conduct LG poll October
The Sun:
Plateau: PLASIEC fixes October for LG election – The Sun Nigeria
Independent:
PLASIEC To Conduct LG Polls October
Ripples Nigeria:
Plateau to hold local council election in October
Prompt News:
PLASIEC to conduct LG polls October
The Street Journal:
PLATEAU: PLASIEC Set To Conduct Local Government Elections In October
Pulse Nigeria:
PLASIEC to conduct LG polls October
More Picks
1
Kaduna State Governor, El Rufai Reacts To NLC 5-Day Warning Strike, Says Its A Campaign Of Economic Sabotage -
Naija Loaded,
3 hours ago
2
Anthony Joshua's world title fight with Tyson Fury plunged into serious doubt as judge tells Gypsy King to fight Deontay Wilder -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
3
DOING TOO MUCH We’ll Repel Further Attacks By Army On South-East – Sunday Igboho Threatens FG -
Naija Loaded,
21 hours ago
4
Communique issued by PDP Governors’ Forum at the end of its meeting in Ibadan -
TVC News,
23 hours ago
5
Kano Hisbah arrests couple after buying baby from nurse for N900,000 -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
6
Insecurity: PDP govs support restructuring, task Buhari on state police -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
7
Again, Governors Meet To Discuss COVID-19 Third Wave, Executive Order 10, Others -
Independent,
17 hours ago
8
INEC: Attacks on our offices will affect preparations for 2023 elections -
The Cable,
17 hours ago
9
‘Devolve More Powers To States,’ PDP Governors Advise Buhari On Insecurity -
Channels Television,
21 hours ago
10
Eastern Security Network ESN doesn't engage in criminality or terror - Nnamdi Kanu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
