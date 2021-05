DOING TOO MUCH We’ll Repel Further Attacks By Army On South-East – Sunday Igboho Threatens FG Naija Loaded - Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has warned that any attack by the Nigerian Army on the South-East will be repelled Igboho stretched that attacks on the South-East is an attack on the Yoruba people, urging the ...



News Credibility Score: 90%