Nigeria’s inflation rate drops to 18.12% The Nation - By Alao Abiodun Nigeria’s rate of inflation dropped to 18.12 percent in April 2021, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Monday It was 18.17 per cent in March, shedding 0.05 per cent to close at 18.12 in April. The NBS said: “The Consumer ...



