JUSUN strike stalls ex-Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison Madueke’s trial
Daily Post  - The trial of Diezani Alison-Madueke, ex-Minister of Petroleum Resources, was on Monday stalled due to the strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN). The matter, which was before a Federal High Court in Abuja presided over by Justice Ijeoma ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

