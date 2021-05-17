Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Reno Omokri, others set to ‘harass’ Buhari in Paris
News photo Daily Post  - Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has concluded plan to stage protest in Paris the capital of France on Tuesday to ‘harass’ President Muhammadu Buhari back to Nigeria. Reno, who initiated a protest against the president during his medical trip to ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

