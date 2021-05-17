Ezekwesili urges public to ignore ‘malicious’ quotes on #BBOG

|
1
Police debunk gunmen attack in Modakeke Town - PM News,
18 hours ago
2
Daily COVID Tracker: NCDC records seven infections — lowest single-day count in 5 months - The Cable,
24 hours ago
3
Dangote Cement restates commitment to closing demand-supply gap as factory nears completion - Daily Times,
2 hours ago
4
Eastern Security Network ESN doesn't engage in criminality or terror - Nnamdi Kanu - Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
5
“Jamil follow you wife” - Davido endorses Tiwa Savage son as his Daughter Imade’s future husband (Video) - Gist Reel,
24 hours ago
6
Singer Yemi Alade Says The Poor Is Getting Poorer In Nigeria And Calls Out CBN For Its Dollar Policy Affecting Businesses.. - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog,
22 hours ago
7
Lottery Commission to Introduce General Monitoring System, Says Gbajabiamila - This Day,
22 hours ago
8
Insecurity: PDP govs support restructuring, task Buhari on state police - The Punch,
14 hours ago
9
Communique issued by PDP Governors’ Forum at the end of its meeting in Ibadan - TVC News,
15 hours ago
10
New York City leading Mayoral candidate pledges to include Nigerians in government - The Eagle Online,
22 hours ago