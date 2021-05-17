Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Insecurity: FG working to return peace across Nigeria, says Lai Mohammed
News photo The Punch  - Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has assured Nigerians that the regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) is doing everything possible to restore peace and security in the country.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG Doing Everything Possible To Return Peace, Security In Nigeria – Lai Mohammed Channels Television:
FG Doing Everything Possible To Return Peace, Security In Nigeria – Lai Mohammed
Lend your voice to national peace, security - Lai Mohammed to NIPR Daily Post:
Lend your voice to national peace, security - Lai Mohammed to NIPR
FG doing all it can to restore peace, security in Nigeria – Lai Mohammed National Accord:
FG doing all it can to restore peace, security in Nigeria – Lai Mohammed
What we are doing to restore peace, security in Nigeria – FG The News Guru:
What we are doing to restore peace, security in Nigeria – FG
Insecurity: FG working to return peace across Nigeria, says Lai Mohammed Edujandon:
Insecurity: FG working to return peace across Nigeria, says Lai Mohammed


   More Picks
1 Police debunk gunmen attack in Modakeke Town - PM News, 18 hours ago
2 Daily COVID Tracker: NCDC records seven infections — lowest single-day count in 5 months - The Cable, 24 hours ago
3 Dangote Cement restates commitment to closing demand-supply gap as factory nears completion - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
4 Eastern Security Network ESN doesn't engage in criminality or terror - Nnamdi Kanu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 “Jamil follow you wife” - Davido endorses Tiwa Savage son as his Daughter Imade’s future husband (Video) - Gist Reel, 24 hours ago
6 Singer Yemi Alade Says The Poor Is Getting Poorer In Nigeria And Calls Out CBN For Its Dollar Policy Affecting Businesses.. - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 22 hours ago
7 Lottery Commission to Introduce General Monitoring System, Says Gbajabiamila - This Day, 22 hours ago
8 Insecurity: PDP govs support restructuring, task Buhari on state police - The Punch, 14 hours ago
9 Communique issued by PDP Governors’ Forum at the end of its meeting in Ibadan - TVC News, 15 hours ago
10 New York City leading Mayoral candidate pledges to include Nigerians in government - The Eagle Online, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info