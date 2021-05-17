Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Restructure Nigeria, summon emergency meeting on insecurity – PDP Govs to Buhari
Daily Post  - Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to restructure Nigeria and convene an emergency meeting on insecurity. This was contained in their communique after a meeting on Monday in Ibadan, Oyo State. The parley ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

