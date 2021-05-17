Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ariana Grande Marries Dalton Gomez In Secret Intimate Wedding Ceremony
News photo KOKO TV Nigeria  - Singer Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are husband and wife! “They got married,” Grande’s rep confirms to the media. “It was tiny and intimate – less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Strike: We’ve grounded Kaduna – NLC President dares El-Rufai - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
2 Nigeria Must Grow In Unity – Atiku - Leadership, 22 hours ago
3 Microsoft investigated Bill Gates before he left board over relationship with female staff - The Info NG, 18 hours ago
4 Police debunk gunmen attack in Modakeke Town - PM News, 11 hours ago
5 Eastern Security Network ESN doesn't engage in criminality or terror - Nnamdi Kanu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 “Jamil follow you wife” - Davido endorses Tiwa Savage son as his Daughter Imade’s future husband (Video) - Gist Reel, 17 hours ago
7 Lottery Commission to Introduce General Monitoring System, Says Gbajabiamila - This Day, 16 hours ago
8 New York City leading Mayoral candidate pledges to include Nigerians in government - The Eagle Online, 15 hours ago
9 DSS operatives clash with Sunday Igboho’s supporters in Ataoja’s palace - Daily Times, 12 hours ago
10 Dollar Deposits Is Affecting A Lot Of Businesses In Nigeria – Yemi Alade Calls Out CBN - Online Nigeria, 14 hours ago
