NSCDC arrests man over alleged sexual assault of minor in Kwara Daily Post - Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has arrested a 31-year-old man, Yusuf Abdullahi, over alleged unlawful canal knowledge of an 11-year-old minor, Memunat Saheed, of Popo Giwa area of Ilorin, the state capital.



