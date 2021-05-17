Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Again, Governors Meet To Discuss COVID-19 Third Wave, Executive Order 10, Others
News photo Independent  - Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) will on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 hold another meeting to address the ongoing conversation over the contentious Executive Order 10, the third wave of COVID-19, an update of the States, Fiscal Transparency, Accountability, ...

11 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Police debunk gunmen attack in Modakeke Town - PM News, 20 hours ago
2 Eastern Security Network ESN doesn't engage in criminality or terror - Nnamdi Kanu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Singer Yemi Alade Says The Poor Is Getting Poorer In Nigeria And Calls Out CBN For Its Dollar Policy Affecting Businesses.. - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 1 day ago
4 Lottery Commission to Introduce General Monitoring System, Says Gbajabiamila - This Day, 1 day ago
5 Insecurity: PDP govs support restructuring, task Buhari on state police - The Punch, 16 hours ago
6 “For the first time in years, I feel God’s love all around me” - Uche Ogbodo says as she celebrates her birthday (Photos) - Luci Post, 17 hours ago
7 New York City leading Mayoral candidate pledges to include Nigerians in government - The Eagle Online, 23 hours ago
8 DSS operatives clash with Sunday Igboho’s supporters in Ataoja’s palace - Daily Times, 20 hours ago
9 Governors to meet Wednesday over financial autonomy for state legislature, judiciary - The Cable, 12 hours ago
10 Reno Omokri, others set to ‘harass’ Buhari in Paris - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
