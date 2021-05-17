Post News
Naija Dailies
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Options
Edit Profile
Change E-mail
Change Password
Reset Password
Subscribe for Daily News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Princess reacts as Baba Ijesha is granted bail on health grounds
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Comedian, Princess, took to Instagram to react after actor, Baba Ijesha was granted bail on health grounds.
Baba Ijesha's lawyer said the actor was granted bail today, May 17, and
58 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Premium Times:
Alleged Rape: Baba Ijesha granted bail on health grounds- Lawyer
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Child Rape: Police Grant Baba Ijesha Bail
The Street Journal:
Baba Ijesha Granted N500K Bail
Aledeh:
Baba Ijesha Granted Bail On Health Grounds
Kemi Filani Blog:
Princess reacts as Baba Ijesha is granted bail
More Picks
1
Strike: We’ve grounded Kaduna – NLC President dares El-Rufai -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
2
Nigeria Must Grow In Unity – Atiku -
Leadership,
22 hours ago
3
Microsoft investigated Bill Gates before he left board over relationship with female staff -
The Info NG,
18 hours ago
4
Police debunk gunmen attack in Modakeke Town -
PM News,
11 hours ago
5
Eastern Security Network ESN doesn't engage in criminality or terror - Nnamdi Kanu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
6
“Jamil follow you wife” - Davido endorses Tiwa Savage son as his Daughter Imade’s future husband (Video) -
Gist Reel,
17 hours ago
7
Lottery Commission to Introduce General Monitoring System, Says Gbajabiamila -
This Day,
16 hours ago
8
New York City leading Mayoral candidate pledges to include Nigerians in government -
The Eagle Online,
15 hours ago
9
DSS operatives clash with Sunday Igboho’s supporters in Ataoja’s palace -
Daily Times,
12 hours ago
10
Dollar Deposits Is Affecting A Lot Of Businesses In Nigeria – Yemi Alade Calls Out CBN -
Online Nigeria,
14 hours ago
About Us
Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
RSS Feed
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies.
