Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


National Assembly sets to legalise the use of Indian hemp, give reasons.
News photo Nigeria Breaking News  - The House Of Representatives is set to legalise the use of Indian Hemp in the country for economic benefit.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Reps moves to legalize Indian hemp in Nigeria Daily Post:
Reps moves to legalize Indian hemp in Nigeria
"House of Reps set to legalize the use of Indian hemp" Lailas News:
"House of Reps set to legalize the use of Indian hemp"
Reps set to legalise use of Indian hemp for economic benefits The News Guru:
Reps set to legalise use of Indian hemp for economic benefits
Lawmakers Move To Legalise Use Of Indian Hemp In Nigeria News Rangers:
Lawmakers Move To Legalise Use Of Indian Hemp In Nigeria
Reps moves to legalize Indian hemp in Nigeria Naija Surf:
Reps moves to legalize Indian hemp in Nigeria
Reps moves to legalize Indian hemp in Nigeria Edujandon:
Reps moves to legalize Indian hemp in Nigeria
“House Of Reps To Legalize The Use Of Indian Hemp” Tori News:
“House Of Reps To Legalize The Use Of Indian Hemp”


   More Picks
1 Dangote Cement restates commitment to closing demand-supply gap as factory nears completion - Daily Times, 5 hours ago
2 Insecurity: PDP govs support restructuring, task Buhari on state police - The Punch, 17 hours ago
3 Police debunk gunmen attack in Modakeke Town - PM News, 21 hours ago
4 ‘Devolve More Powers To States,’ PDP Governors Advise Buhari On Insecurity - Channels Television, 16 hours ago
5 Eastern Security Network ESN doesn't engage in criminality or terror - Nnamdi Kanu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
6 DOING TOO MUCH We’ll Repel Further Attacks By Army On South-East – Sunday Igboho Threatens FG - Naija Loaded, 17 hours ago
7 Biafra: God has given me another assignment – Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
8 Insecurity: Boko Haram using weapons stolen from Nigerian soldiers – Ndume - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
9 “For the first time in years, I feel God’s love all around me” - Uche Ogbodo says as she celebrates her birthday (Photos) - Luci Post, 18 hours ago
10 DSS operatives clash with Sunday Igboho’s supporters in Ataoja’s palace - Daily Times, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info