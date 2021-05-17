Post News
News at a Glance
National Assembly sets to legalise the use of Indian hemp, give reasons.
Nigeria Breaking News
- The House Of Representatives is set to legalise the use of Indian Hemp in the country for economic benefit.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Reps moves to legalize Indian hemp in Nigeria
Lailas News:
"House of Reps set to legalize the use of Indian hemp"
The News Guru:
Reps set to legalise use of Indian hemp for economic benefits
News Rangers:
Lawmakers Move To Legalise Use Of Indian Hemp In Nigeria
Naija Surf:
Reps moves to legalize Indian hemp in Nigeria
Edujandon:
Reps moves to legalize Indian hemp in Nigeria
Tori News:
“House Of Reps To Legalize The Use Of Indian Hemp”
