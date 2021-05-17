Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UI Senate recommends reappointment of acting VC for another six months
Vanguard News  - UI has recommended to the Governing Council the reappointment of Prof. Adebola Ekanola as acting VC for another term of six months.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Strike: We’ve grounded Kaduna – NLC President dares El-Rufai - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
2 Microsoft investigated Bill Gates before he left board over relationship with female staff - The Info NG, 22 hours ago
3 Police debunk gunmen attack in Modakeke Town - PM News, 15 hours ago
4 Eastern Security Network ESN doesn't engage in criminality or terror - Nnamdi Kanu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 “Jamil follow you wife” - Davido endorses Tiwa Savage son as his Daughter Imade’s future husband (Video) - Gist Reel, 21 hours ago
6 Singer Yemi Alade Says The Poor Is Getting Poorer In Nigeria And Calls Out CBN For Its Dollar Policy Affecting Businesses.. - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Lottery Commission to Introduce General Monitoring System, Says Gbajabiamila - This Day, 19 hours ago
8 New York City leading Mayoral candidate pledges to include Nigerians in government - The Eagle Online, 19 hours ago
9 DSS operatives clash with Sunday Igboho’s supporters in Ataoja’s palace - Daily Times, 15 hours ago
10 Buhari to launch maritime security project in June - The Nation, 11 hours ago
