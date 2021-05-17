Post News
News at a Glance
Dangote Cement restates commitment to closing demand-supply gap as factory nears completion
Daily Times
- Following the surge in demand for cement products in the country, Dangote Cement Plc has restated commitment in meeting the demand gap in order to ensure the availability of Cement products in all nooks and crannies of Nigeria and beyond.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Why cement prices are going up — Dangote
The Nation:
Dangote cement to close demand gap
The Sun:
Dangote Cement restates commitment to closing demand-supply gap
The News:
Dangote Cement restates commitment to closing demand-supply Gap
CKN Nigeria:
Dangote Cement Restates Commitment To Closing Demand-Supply Gap
The Eagle Online:
Dangote Cement restates commitment to closing demand-supply gap
PM News:
Dangote Cement: Okpella factory will close demand-supply gap
Mega News:
Dangote Cement restates commitment to closing demand-supply gap
Julia Blaise Blog:
Dangote Cement restates commitment to closing demand-supply Gap
News Probe:
Dangote Cement Restates Commitment To Closing Demand-Supply Gap
More Picks
1
Police debunk gunmen attack in Modakeke Town -
PM News,
18 hours ago
2
Daily COVID Tracker: NCDC records seven infections — lowest single-day count in 5 months -
The Cable,
24 hours ago
3
Dangote Cement restates commitment to closing demand-supply gap as factory nears completion -
Daily Times,
2 hours ago
4
Eastern Security Network ESN doesn't engage in criminality or terror - Nnamdi Kanu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
5
“Jamil follow you wife” - Davido endorses Tiwa Savage son as his Daughter Imade’s future husband (Video) -
Gist Reel,
24 hours ago
6
Singer Yemi Alade Says The Poor Is Getting Poorer In Nigeria And Calls Out CBN For Its Dollar Policy Affecting Businesses.. -
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog,
22 hours ago
7
Lottery Commission to Introduce General Monitoring System, Says Gbajabiamila -
This Day,
22 hours ago
8
Insecurity: PDP govs support restructuring, task Buhari on state police -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
9
Communique issued by PDP Governors’ Forum at the end of its meeting in Ibadan -
TVC News,
15 hours ago
10
New York City leading Mayoral candidate pledges to include Nigerians in government -
The Eagle Online,
22 hours ago
