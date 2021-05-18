Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


The Asaba Declaration by Southern Governors – By Reuben Abati
News photo The Herald  - On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 17 Governors of the Southern States of Nigeria met in Asaba, Delta State to discuss issues of common interest.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Asaba Declaration by Southern Governors This Day:
The Asaba Declaration by Southern Governors
The Asaba Declaration by Southern Governors The News:
The Asaba Declaration by Southern Governors
The Asaba Declaration by Southern Governors Friday Posts:
The Asaba Declaration by Southern Governors
The Asaba Declaration by Southern Governors The News Chronicle:
The Asaba Declaration by Southern Governors
Opinion (18/5/2021): The Asaba Declaration By Southern Governors – By Reuben Abati Yes International! Magazine:
Opinion (18/5/2021): The Asaba Declaration By Southern Governors – By Reuben Abati


   More Picks
1 Insecurity: PDP govs support restructuring, task Buhari on state police - The Punch, 19 hours ago
2 Police debunk gunmen attack in Modakeke Town - PM News, 23 hours ago
3 ‘Devolve More Powers To States,’ PDP Governors Advise Buhari On Insecurity - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
4 Eastern Security Network ESN doesn't engage in criminality or terror - Nnamdi Kanu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Obaseki appoints new Acting Chief Judge, urges commitment to oath of office - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
6 DOING TOO MUCH We’ll Repel Further Attacks By Army On South-East – Sunday Igboho Threatens FG - Naija Loaded, 18 hours ago
7 Traditional Rulers hail Danbatta over role in Security, National Development - National Accord, 18 hours ago
8 Biafra: God has given me another assignment – Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
9 Insecurity: Boko Haram using weapons stolen from Nigerian soldiers – Ndume - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
10 “For the first time in years, I feel God’s love all around me” - Uche Ogbodo says as she celebrates her birthday (Photos) - Luci Post, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info