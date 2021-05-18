Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
President Buhari meets French President, Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte (photos/video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- President Buhari who is currently in Paris, France for the African Finance Summit, met with the French President, Emmanuel Macron, and his wife, Brigitte, at the Elysee Palace on Monday
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
PHOTOS: French President, Macron, Wife Receive Buhari
Vanguard News:
PHOTOS: President Buhari received by French President Macron in Paris
Top Naija:
President Macron, First Lady Brigitte Macron receive Buhari at the Elysee Palace in France [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
The Street Journal:
PHOTOS: President Buhari Received By French President Macron In Paris
Naija Diary:
President Buhari Meets French President, Emmanuel Macron And His Wife, Brigitte (Photos + Video)
Instablog 9ja:
Financing Africa Summit: Pres. Buhari received by President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and First Lady, Brigitte Macron, at the Elysee Palace
Gidi Feed:
President Muhammadu Buhari in Paris, received by President #emmanuelmacron and First Lady, Brigitte Macron at the Elysee Palace. Cc @Gidi_Traffic
Ono Bello:
President Muhammadu Buhari in Paris, received by President @emmanuelmacron and First Lady, Brigitte Macron, yesterday, at the Elysee Palace.
Republican Nigeria:
President Buhari received by French President Macron in Paris (PHOTOS)
More Picks
1
Dangote Cement restates commitment to closing demand-supply gap as factory nears completion -
Daily Times,
16 hours ago
2
Youths and suspected Yahoo boys stage protest in Osogbo, accuse EFCC officials of extortion (photos/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
3
Kaduna State Governor, El Rufai Reacts To NLC 5-Day Warning Strike, Says Its A Campaign Of Economic Sabotage -
Naija Loaded,
9 hours ago
4
NAFDAC approves Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine for emergency use -
The Cable,
8 hours ago
5
Baba Ijesha : “I am not backing down, Justice will be served” – Iyabo Ojo -
Yaba Left Online,
11 hours ago
6
Again, Governors Meet To Discuss COVID-19 Third Wave, Executive Order 10, Others -
Independent,
23 hours ago
7
Tension in Osogbo as suspected internet fraudsters protest EFCC raid -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
8
Post-COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria and France must seize the chance to strengthen military, economic ties -
The Cable,
3 hours ago
9
Constitution review: Fayemi sets up committee to present Ekiti recommendations -
Nigerian Tribune,
8 hours ago
10
16-year-old Ghanaian female student allegedly commits suicide in school dining hall -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...