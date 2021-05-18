Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Anthony Joshua's world title fight with Tyson Fury plunged into serious doubt as judge tells Gypsy King to fight Deontay Wilder
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The world title fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury fight is under serious threat as Deontay Wilder has won his legal case for a trilogy bout against the ‘Gypsy King&rs
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
TVC News:
Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua could be called off after court rules in favour of Deontay Wilder over a disputed third fight between the pair @anthonyjoshua @WBCBoxing @Tyson_Fury @BronzeBomber
Independent:
Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua In Doubt As Court Orders Wilder-Fury Trilogy
Ripples Nigeria:
Joshua vs Fury fight now in doubt after Fury is ordered to face Wilder for third time
PM News:
Joshua-Fury fight doubtful as Wilder gets judgment against Fury
Lailas News:
Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury: Fight in doubt after judge ruling
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua Fight Is OFF As Judge Orders Deontay Wilder Trilogy
See Naija:
Joshua-Fury fight doubtful as Wilder gets judgment against Fury
More Picks
1
Insecurity: PDP govs support restructuring, task Buhari on state police -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
2
Police debunk gunmen attack in Modakeke Town -
PM News,
23 hours ago
3
‘Devolve More Powers To States,’ PDP Governors Advise Buhari On Insecurity -
Channels Television,
18 hours ago
4
Eastern Security Network ESN doesn't engage in criminality or terror - Nnamdi Kanu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
5
Obaseki appoints new Acting Chief Judge, urges commitment to oath of office -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
6
DOING TOO MUCH We’ll Repel Further Attacks By Army On South-East – Sunday Igboho Threatens FG -
Naija Loaded,
18 hours ago
7
Traditional Rulers hail Danbatta over role in Security, National Development -
National Accord,
18 hours ago
8
Biafra: God has given me another assignment – Nnamdi Kanu -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
9
Insecurity: Boko Haram using weapons stolen from Nigerian soldiers – Ndume -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
10
“For the first time in years, I feel God’s love all around me” - Uche Ogbodo says as she celebrates her birthday (Photos) -
Luci Post,
20 hours ago
