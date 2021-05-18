Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Akuapem Poloo 'in tears' as she announces that her 'twin sister' Cardi B viewed her Instagram Stories
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Akuapem Poloo took to Instagram to announce that Cardi B viewed her Stories and she shared a screenshot as proof.

 

The Ghanaian actress has made no secret her admiration for Cardi. Rec

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Akuapem Poloo Yaba Left Online:
Akuapem Poloo 'in tears' as she announces that her 'twin sister' Cardi B viewed her Instagram Stories
Akuapem Poloo ‘in tears’ After Cardi B viewed her Instagram Stories Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Akuapem Poloo ‘in tears’ After Cardi B viewed her Instagram Stories
Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo ‘in tears’ as she announces that her ‘twin sister’ Cardi B viewed her Instagram Stories My Celebrity & I:
Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo ‘in tears’ as she announces that her ‘twin sister’ Cardi B viewed her Instagram Stories
Akuapem Poloo in tears after Card B viewed her Instagram stories Lailas News:
Akuapem Poloo in tears after Card B viewed her Instagram stories
Akuapem Poloo in tears after Cardi B viewed her Instagram Stories Luci Post:
Akuapem Poloo in tears after Cardi B viewed her Instagram Stories
Ghanaian Actress, Akuapem Poloo ‘In Tears’ After Cardi B Viewed Her Instagram Stories News of Africa:
Ghanaian Actress, Akuapem Poloo ‘In Tears’ After Cardi B Viewed Her Instagram Stories
Akuapem Poloo In Tears After Cardi B Viewed Her Instagram Stories Tori News:
Akuapem Poloo In Tears After Cardi B Viewed Her Instagram Stories


   More Picks
1 Dangote Cement restates commitment to closing demand-supply gap as factory nears completion - Daily Times, 8 hours ago
2 DOING TOO MUCH We’ll Repel Further Attacks By Army On South-East – Sunday Igboho Threatens FG - Naija Loaded, 20 hours ago
3 Communique issued by PDP Governors’ Forum at the end of its meeting in Ibadan - TVC News, 21 hours ago
4 Anthony Joshua's world title fight with Tyson Fury plunged into serious doubt as judge tells Gypsy King to fight Deontay Wilder - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 Insecurity: PDP govs support restructuring, task Buhari on state police - The Punch, 20 hours ago
6 Police debunk gunmen attack in Modakeke Town - PM News, 1 day ago
7 Again, Governors Meet To Discuss COVID-19 Third Wave, Executive Order 10, Others - Independent, 15 hours ago
8 INEC: Attacks on our offices will affect preparations for 2023 elections - The Cable, 15 hours ago
9 Kano Hisbah arrests couple after buying baby from nurse for N900,000 - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
10 ‘Devolve More Powers To States,’ PDP Governors Advise Buhari On Insecurity - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info