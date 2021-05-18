Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Twitter Chooses Nigeria, Turkey Globally To Test Voice Messaging Feature
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Social messaging platform, Twitter, on Monday added a voice messaging feature to its platform, selecting Nigeria and Turkey as first two countries to experiment it before taking it round

The company’s preference for Nigeria could not be ...

10 hours ago
1 Dangote Cement restates commitment to closing demand-supply gap as factory nears completion - Daily Times, 14 hours ago
2 Governors to meet Wednesday over financial autonomy for state legislature, judiciary - The Cable, 22 hours ago
3 Kaduna State Governor, El Rufai Reacts To NLC 5-Day Warning Strike, Says Its A Campaign Of Economic Sabotage - Naija Loaded, 7 hours ago
4 Youths and suspected Yahoo boys stage protest in Osogbo, accuse EFCC officials of extortion (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Baba Ijesha : “I am not backing down, Justice will be served” – Iyabo Ojo - Yaba Left Online, 10 hours ago
6 Again, Governors Meet To Discuss COVID-19 Third Wave, Executive Order 10, Others - Independent, 21 hours ago
7 Tension in Osogbo as suspected internet fraudsters protest EFCC raid - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
8 Singer, Timaya and Dunni, throw their daughter, Maya, a party as she turned one (photos/Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 NAFDAC approves Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine for emergency use - The Cable, 6 hours ago
10 16-year-old Ghanaian female student allegedly commits suicide in school dining hall - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
