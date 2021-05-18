Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Busty wedding guest in viral video speaks up, reveals her mother and brother have refused to talk to her since the video went viral
Yaba Left Online  - The busty lady who went viral days ago over the dress she rocked to a party over the weekend has finally spoken up.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Anybody can wear that dress — Busty lady in viral wedding video finally speaks Vanguard News:
Anybody can wear that dress — Busty lady in viral wedding video finally speaks
Family has rejected me - Busty lady in viral wedding video speaks Lailas News:
Family has rejected me - Busty lady in viral wedding video speaks
Busty lady in viral wedding video speaks, says her family refused to talk to her since the clip surfaced (Watch) Correct NG:
Busty lady in viral wedding video speaks, says her family refused to talk to her since the clip surfaced (Watch)
"My mother and brother have refused to talk to me" - Busty wedding guest in viral video speaks up Gist Reel:
"My mother and brother have refused to talk to me" - Busty wedding guest in viral video speaks up
Busty wedding guest in viral video speaks up, reveals her mother and brother have refused to talk to her since the video went viral Naija Parrot:
Busty wedding guest in viral video speaks up, reveals her mother and brother have refused to talk to her since the video went viral
Busty lady in viral wedding video speaks, says her family refused to talk to her since the clip surfaced (Watch) Newzandar News:
Busty lady in viral wedding video speaks, says her family refused to talk to her since the clip surfaced (Watch)


   More Picks
1 Political Jobbers Behind Misinformation On Our Congresses, Convention - APC - Leadership, 22 hours ago
2 Kaduna State Governor, El Rufai Reacts To NLC 5-Day Warning Strike, Says Its A Campaign Of Economic Sabotage - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
3 Again, Governors Meet To Discuss COVID-19 Third Wave, Executive Order 10, Others - Independent, 18 hours ago
4 Tension in Osogbo as suspected internet fraudsters protest EFCC raid - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
5 Kano Hisbah arrests couple after buying baby from nurse for N900,000 - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
6 DOING TOO MUCH We’ll Repel Further Attacks By Army On South-East – Sunday Igboho Threatens FG - Naija Loaded, 23 hours ago
7 Insecurity: PDP govs support restructuring, task Buhari on state police - The Punch, 23 hours ago
8 Youths and suspected Yahoo boys stage protest in Osogbo, accuse EFCC officials of extortion (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Baba Ijesha : “I am not backing down, Justice will be served” – Iyabo Ojo - Yaba Left Online, 7 hours ago
10 Traditional Rulers hail Danbatta over role in Security, National Development - National Accord, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info