Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


16-year-old Ghanaian female student allegedly commits suicide in school dining hall
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A 16-year-old final year student of Miracles Senior High School Sunyani in the Bono Region, Ghana, identified as Leticia has allegedly committed suicide.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Shocker as 16-year-old female student commits suicide in school dining (Photos) Vanguard News:
Shocker as 16-year-old female student commits suicide in school dining (Photos)
16-year-old Ghanaian female student allegedly commits suicide in school dining hall Yaba Left Online:
16-year-old Ghanaian female student allegedly commits suicide in school dining hall
Tears as young Ghanaian female student allegedly commits suicide in school dining hall Top Naija:
Tears as young Ghanaian female student allegedly commits suicide in school dining hall
International News 16-year-old female student allegedly commits suicide in school dining hall The Street Journal:
International News 16-year-old female student allegedly commits suicide in school dining hall
Photos: 16-year-old Ghanaian female student allegedly commits suicide in school dining hall Gidi Feed:
Photos: 16-year-old Ghanaian female student allegedly commits suicide in school dining hall
16-year-old female student allegedly commits suicide in school dining hall Effiezy:
16-year-old female student allegedly commits suicide in school dining hall
Young Female Student Commits Suicide In School Dining (Graphic) Fresh Reporters:
Young Female Student Commits Suicide In School Dining (Graphic)
16-year-old Ghanaian female student allegedly commits suicide in school dining hall Naija Parrot:
16-year-old Ghanaian female student allegedly commits suicide in school dining hall
Shock As 16-year-old Ghanaian Female Student Allegedly Commits Suicide In School Dining Hall Tori News:
Shock As 16-year-old Ghanaian Female Student Allegedly Commits Suicide In School Dining Hall


   More Picks
1 Political Jobbers Behind Misinformation On Our Congresses, Convention - APC - Leadership, 22 hours ago
2 Kaduna State Governor, El Rufai Reacts To NLC 5-Day Warning Strike, Says Its A Campaign Of Economic Sabotage - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
3 Again, Governors Meet To Discuss COVID-19 Third Wave, Executive Order 10, Others - Independent, 18 hours ago
4 Tension in Osogbo as suspected internet fraudsters protest EFCC raid - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
5 Kano Hisbah arrests couple after buying baby from nurse for N900,000 - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
6 DOING TOO MUCH We’ll Repel Further Attacks By Army On South-East – Sunday Igboho Threatens FG - Naija Loaded, 23 hours ago
7 Insecurity: PDP govs support restructuring, task Buhari on state police - The Punch, 23 hours ago
8 Youths and suspected Yahoo boys stage protest in Osogbo, accuse EFCC officials of extortion (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Baba Ijesha : “I am not backing down, Justice will be served” – Iyabo Ojo - Yaba Left Online, 7 hours ago
10 Traditional Rulers hail Danbatta over role in Security, National Development - National Accord, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info