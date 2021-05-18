NDLEA seizes drug-laced cakes on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Kaduna State Governor, El Rufai Reacts To NLC 5-Day Warning Strike, Says Its A Campaign Of Economic Sabotage - Naija Loaded,
3 hours ago
|
2
|
Anthony Joshua's world title fight with Tyson Fury plunged into serious doubt as judge tells Gypsy King to fight Deontay Wilder - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
|
3
|
DOING TOO MUCH We’ll Repel Further Attacks By Army On South-East – Sunday Igboho Threatens FG - Naija Loaded,
21 hours ago
|
4
|
Communique issued by PDP Governors’ Forum at the end of its meeting in Ibadan - TVC News,
23 hours ago
|
5
|
Kano Hisbah arrests couple after buying baby from nurse for N900,000 - Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
|
6
|
Insecurity: PDP govs support restructuring, task Buhari on state police - The Punch,
22 hours ago
|
7
|
Again, Governors Meet To Discuss COVID-19 Third Wave, Executive Order 10, Others - Independent,
17 hours ago
|
8
|
INEC: Attacks on our offices will affect preparations for 2023 elections - The Cable,
17 hours ago
|
9
|
‘Devolve More Powers To States,’ PDP Governors Advise Buhari On Insecurity - Channels Television,
21 hours ago
|
10
|
Eastern Security Network ESN doesn't engage in criminality or terror - Nnamdi Kanu - Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago