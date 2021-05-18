Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Men are getting comfortable with women paying their bills - Kenyan musician, Akothee advises young women to stop buying love
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Kenyan musician Esther Akoth popularly known as Akothee has said that men are getting comfortable with women paying their bills.

 

In an Instagram post on Sunday, May 16, the

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Men are getting comfortable with women paying their bills – Singer, Akothee advises young women to stop buying love Yaba Left Online:
Men are getting comfortable with women paying their bills – Singer, Akothee advises young women to stop buying love
Stop Using Money To Buy Love- Kenyan Musician, Akothee Advises Young Women Independent:
Stop Using Money To Buy Love- Kenyan Musician, Akothee Advises Young Women
“Men Are Getting Comfortable Being Broke. Don’t Waste Your Money Investing In Whom You Don’t See A Future – Singer, Akothee Advises Women Naija Diary:
“Men Are Getting Comfortable Being Broke. Don’t Waste Your Money Investing In Whom You Don’t See A Future – Singer, Akothee Advises Women
Men are getting comfortable with women paying their bills – Singer, Akothee advises young women to stop buying love Naija Parrot:
Men are getting comfortable with women paying their bills – Singer, Akothee advises young women to stop buying love
"Why Are Men Getting Comfortable With A Woman Paying Their Bills" - Akothee Tori News:
"Why Are Men Getting Comfortable With A Woman Paying Their Bills" - Akothee


   More Picks
1 Dangote Cement restates commitment to closing demand-supply gap as factory nears completion - Daily Times, 16 hours ago
2 Youths and suspected Yahoo boys stage protest in Osogbo, accuse EFCC officials of extortion (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 Kaduna State Governor, El Rufai Reacts To NLC 5-Day Warning Strike, Says Its A Campaign Of Economic Sabotage - Naija Loaded, 9 hours ago
4 NAFDAC approves Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine for emergency use - The Cable, 8 hours ago
5 Baba Ijesha : “I am not backing down, Justice will be served” – Iyabo Ojo - Yaba Left Online, 11 hours ago
6 Again, Governors Meet To Discuss COVID-19 Third Wave, Executive Order 10, Others - Independent, 23 hours ago
7 Tension in Osogbo as suspected internet fraudsters protest EFCC raid - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
8 Post-COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria and France must seize the chance to strengthen military, economic ties - The Cable, 3 hours ago
9 Constitution review: Fayemi sets up committee to present Ekiti recommendations - Nigerian Tribune, 8 hours ago
10 16-year-old Ghanaian female student allegedly commits suicide in school dining hall - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info