El-rufai declares Ayuba Wabba, other NLC members wanted in Kaduna over alleged economic sabotage Vanguard News - Governor Nasir Elrufai of Kaduna State, Tuesday said the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Mr Ayuba Wabba and other members of the Nigerian Labour union have been declared wanted in Kaduna State for alleged economic sabotage and attacks on ...



News Credibility Score: 99%