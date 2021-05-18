Awoniyi Granted UK Work Permit, Set To Leave Liverpool On Permanent Deal Deal

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Political Jobbers Behind Misinformation On Our Congresses, Convention - APC - Leadership,
22 hours ago
|
2
|
Kaduna State Governor, El Rufai Reacts To NLC 5-Day Warning Strike, Says Its A Campaign Of Economic Sabotage - Naija Loaded,
4 hours ago
|
3
|
Again, Governors Meet To Discuss COVID-19 Third Wave, Executive Order 10, Others - Independent,
18 hours ago
|
4
|
Tension in Osogbo as suspected internet fraudsters protest EFCC raid - Daily Post,
7 hours ago
|
5
|
Kano Hisbah arrests couple after buying baby from nurse for N900,000 - Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
|
6
|
DOING TOO MUCH We’ll Repel Further Attacks By Army On South-East – Sunday Igboho Threatens FG - Naija Loaded,
23 hours ago
|
7
|
Insecurity: PDP govs support restructuring, task Buhari on state police - The Punch,
23 hours ago
|
8
|
Youths and suspected Yahoo boys stage protest in Osogbo, accuse EFCC officials of extortion (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
|
9
|
Baba Ijesha : “I am not backing down, Justice will be served” – Iyabo Ojo - Yaba Left Online,
7 hours ago
|
10
|
Traditional Rulers hail Danbatta over role in Security, National Development - National Accord,
22 hours ago