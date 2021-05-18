Awoniyi Granted UK Work Permit, Set To Leave Liverpool On Permanent Deal Deal Complete Sports - Fulham and West Brom are interested in signing Taiwo Awoniyi after he was granted a UK work permit for the 202122 campaign. Awoniyi linked up with Liverpool in 2015 but is yet to feature in an official game for the Reds. The Nigeria international has ...



News Credibility Score: 99%