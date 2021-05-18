Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Awoniyi Granted UK Work Permit, Set To Leave Liverpool On Permanent Deal Deal
News photo Complete Sports  - Fulham and West Brom are interested in signing Taiwo Awoniyi after he was granted a UK work permit for the 202122 campaign. Awoniyi linked up with Liverpool in 2015 but is yet to feature in an official game for the Reds. The Nigeria international has ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

