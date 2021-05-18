Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
How magistrate granted Baba ijesha bail despite JUSUN strike - Lawyer
The Punch
- How magistrate granted Baba ijesha bail despite JUSUN strike - Lawyer
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Ripples Nigeria:
Lawyer claims bail for alleged pedophile, Baba Ijesha, is victory for everyone
KOKO TV Nigeria:
“This Is A Victory For Everyone” – Baba Ijesha’s Lawyer Says Of His Client Getting Bail
Lailas News:
Nollywood Actor Baba Ijesha accused of child molestation granted bail
Luci Post:
“This is victory for everyone” - Baba Ijesha’s lawyer speaks on how he was granted bail
Infotrust News:
How Magistrate Granted Baba Ijesha Bail Despite JUSUN Strike – Lawyer
Tori News:
Baba Ijesha's Lawyer Reveals How He Was Granted Bail Despite JUSUN Strike
More Picks
1
Dangote Cement restates commitment to closing demand-supply gap as factory nears completion -
Daily Times,
19 hours ago
2
Youths and suspected Yahoo boys stage protest in Osogbo, accuse EFCC officials of extortion (photos/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
3
Kaduna State Governor, El Rufai Reacts To NLC 5-Day Warning Strike, Says Its A Campaign Of Economic Sabotage -
Naija Loaded,
12 hours ago
4
NAFDAC approves Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine for emergency use -
The Cable,
11 hours ago
5
Baba Ijesha : “I am not backing down, Justice will be served” – Iyabo Ojo -
Yaba Left Online,
14 hours ago
6
Tension in Osogbo as suspected internet fraudsters protest EFCC raid -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
7
Constitution review: Fayemi sets up committee to present Ekiti recommendations -
Nigerian Tribune,
11 hours ago
8
16-year-old Ghanaian female student allegedly commits suicide in school dining hall -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
9
Former soldier and 33 others arrested for alleged internet fraud in Osun (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
10
Fake Army captain, 13 others arrested in Maiduguri -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...