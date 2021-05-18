Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

How magistrate granted Baba ijesha bail despite JUSUN strike - Lawyer
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Dangote Cement restates commitment to closing demand-supply gap as factory nears completion - Daily Times, 19 hours ago
2 Youths and suspected Yahoo boys stage protest in Osogbo, accuse EFCC officials of extortion (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Kaduna State Governor, El Rufai Reacts To NLC 5-Day Warning Strike, Says Its A Campaign Of Economic Sabotage - Naija Loaded, 12 hours ago
4 NAFDAC approves Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine for emergency use - The Cable, 11 hours ago
5 Baba Ijesha : “I am not backing down, Justice will be served” – Iyabo Ojo - Yaba Left Online, 14 hours ago
6 Tension in Osogbo as suspected internet fraudsters protest EFCC raid - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
7 Constitution review: Fayemi sets up committee to present Ekiti recommendations - Nigerian Tribune, 11 hours ago
8 16-year-old Ghanaian female student allegedly commits suicide in school dining hall - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Former soldier and 33 others arrested for alleged internet fraud in Osun (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
10 Fake Army captain, 13 others arrested in Maiduguri - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
