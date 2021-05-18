Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NAFDAC Destroys 20ft Container Load Of Soya Beans
The Street Journal  - NAFDAC The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it destroyed a 20 feet container load of bagged soya bean seeds in Port Harcourt, Rivers. Mr Cyril Monye, the agency South-South zone Public Relations officer of the ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NAFDAC destroys 20ft container load of Soya beans The Guardian:
NAFDAC destroys 20ft container load of Soya beans
NAFDAC destroys 20ft container load of Soya beans The Herald:
NAFDAC destroys 20ft container load of Soya beans
NAFDAC destroys 20ft container load of Soya beans Pulse Nigeria:
NAFDAC destroys 20ft container load of Soya beans
NAFDAC destroys 20ft container load of Soya beans News Diary Online:
NAFDAC destroys 20ft container load of Soya beans
NAFDAC destroys 20ft container load of Soya beans The Eagle Online:
NAFDAC destroys 20ft container load of Soya beans
NAFDAC destroys 20ft container load of Soya beans Prompt News:
NAFDAC destroys 20ft container load of Soya beans


   More Picks
1 Dangote Cement restates commitment to closing demand-supply gap as factory nears completion - Daily Times, 23 hours ago
2 Youths and suspected Yahoo boys stage protest in Osogbo, accuse EFCC officials of extortion (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 NAFDAC approves Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine for emergency use - The Cable, 15 hours ago
4 Baba Ijesha : “I am not backing down, Justice will be served” – Iyabo Ojo - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
5 Tension in Osogbo as suspected internet fraudsters protest EFCC raid - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 Constitution review: Fayemi sets up committee to present Ekiti recommendations - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
7 16-year-old Ghanaian female student allegedly commits suicide in school dining hall - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 Fake Army captain, 13 others arrested in Maiduguri - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
9 Former soldier and 33 others arrested for alleged internet fraud in Osun (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 The story is false: Reno Omokri finally reacts to claims that he abandoned wife in America for baby mama in UK - Legit, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info