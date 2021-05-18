Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Constitution review: Fayemi sets up committee to present Ekiti recommendations
Nigerian Tribune
- Constitution review: Fayemi sets up committee to present Ekiti recommendations
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Fayemi constitutes Ekiti C’ttee on review of 1999 Constitution
The Cable:
Fayemi sets up committee on review of 1999 constitution in Ekiti
Premium Times:
Ekiti begins review of 1999 Constitution
Pulse Nigeria:
Gov Fayemi constitutes Ekiti committee on review of 1999 Constitution
The Eagle Online:
Gov Fayemi constitutes committee on review of 1999 Constitution
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Fayemi Sets Up Ekiti Committee On Review Of 1999 Constitution
News Diary Online:
Fayemi constitutes Ekiti C’ttee on review of 1999 Constitution. as amended
Prompt News:
Gov. Fayemi constitutes Ekiti C’ttee on review of 1999 Constitution. as amended
Nigerian Eye:
Fayemi sets up committee on review of 1999 constitution in Ekiti
1st for Credible News:
Fayemi inaugurates committee regarding review of 1999 constitution in Ekiti
Republican Nigeria:
Gov Fayemi sets up Ekiti Committee on review of 1999 constitution
Within Nigeria:
Fayemi sets up committee on review of 1999 constitution in Ekiti
