Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NAFDAC approves Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine for emergency use
News photo The Cable  - The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has given approval for the use of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria.Advertisement Mojisola Adeyeye, director-general of

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NAFDAC approves Johnson and Johnson vaccine The Punch:
NAFDAC approves Johnson and Johnson vaccine
NAFDAC approves Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine for emergency use TV360 Nigeria:
NAFDAC approves Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine for emergency use
NAFDAC Approves Emergency Use Of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine The Street Journal:
NAFDAC Approves Emergency Use Of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine
NAFDAC approves Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Top Naija:
NAFDAC approves Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
The Citizen:
NAFDAC approves Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
NAFDAC approves Johnson and Johnson vaccine Nigerian Eye:
NAFDAC approves Johnson and Johnson vaccine
NAFDAC Approves Johnson & Johnson COVID19 Vaccine For Emergency Use Screen Gist:
NAFDAC Approves Johnson & Johnson COVID19 Vaccine For Emergency Use
NAFDAC Approves Emergency Use Of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Tori News:
NAFDAC Approves Emergency Use Of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine


   More Picks
1 Political Jobbers Behind Misinformation On Our Congresses, Convention - APC - Leadership, 22 hours ago
2 Kaduna State Governor, El Rufai Reacts To NLC 5-Day Warning Strike, Says Its A Campaign Of Economic Sabotage - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
3 Again, Governors Meet To Discuss COVID-19 Third Wave, Executive Order 10, Others - Independent, 18 hours ago
4 Tension in Osogbo as suspected internet fraudsters protest EFCC raid - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
5 Kano Hisbah arrests couple after buying baby from nurse for N900,000 - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
6 DOING TOO MUCH We’ll Repel Further Attacks By Army On South-East – Sunday Igboho Threatens FG - Naija Loaded, 23 hours ago
7 Insecurity: PDP govs support restructuring, task Buhari on state police - The Punch, 23 hours ago
8 Youths and suspected Yahoo boys stage protest in Osogbo, accuse EFCC officials of extortion (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Baba Ijesha : “I am not backing down, Justice will be served” – Iyabo Ojo - Yaba Left Online, 7 hours ago
10 Traditional Rulers hail Danbatta over role in Security, National Development - National Accord, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info