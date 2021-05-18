Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Senate confirms Buhari’s Request To Confirm Dr Salamatu Suleiman As Chairman Of NHRC, others
7 hours ago
1 Dangote Cement restates commitment to closing demand-supply gap as factory nears completion - Daily Times, 17 hours ago
2 Youths and suspected Yahoo boys stage protest in Osogbo, accuse EFCC officials of extortion (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Kaduna State Governor, El Rufai Reacts To NLC 5-Day Warning Strike, Says Its A Campaign Of Economic Sabotage - Naija Loaded, 10 hours ago
4 NAFDAC approves Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine for emergency use - The Cable, 9 hours ago
5 Baba Ijesha : “I am not backing down, Justice will be served” – Iyabo Ojo - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
6 Again, Governors Meet To Discuss COVID-19 Third Wave, Executive Order 10, Others - Independent, 1 day ago
7 Governors’ Forum calls for calm in Kaduna as face-off between NLC, State continues - TVC News, 24 hours ago
8 Tension in Osogbo as suspected internet fraudsters protest EFCC raid - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
9 Constitution review: Fayemi sets up committee to present Ekiti recommendations - Nigerian Tribune, 10 hours ago
10 16-year-old Ghanaian female student allegedly commits suicide in school dining hall - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
